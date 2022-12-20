The Foxes haven't played a competitive game since 12th November, although they did play a friendly against Troyes earlier this month in the hopes of boosting match fitness.

Leicester travel to MK Dons on Tuesday night with Brendan Rodgers's men hoping to book their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Leicester found some form before the World Cup break, with James Maddison and co winning four of their last five games.

MK Dons' season has continued during the World Cup, with Liam Manning's side winning just one of their last five in all competitions.

That victory, however, did come last time out at Portsmouth, with MK Dons winning 2-0 to move them up to 22nd in League One.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch MK Dons v Leicester on TV and online.

When is MK Dons v Leicester?

MK Dons v Leicester will take place on Tuesday 20th December 2022.

MK Dons v Leicester kick-off time

MK Dons v Leicester will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Carabao Cup TV schedule this week including Man City v Liverpool.

What TV channel is MK Dons v Leicester on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

Is there a MK Dons v Leicester live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

MK Dons v Leicester team news

MK Dons predicted XI: Cumming; Tucker, O'Hora, Jules; Watson, Johnson, Robson, Lawrence; Burns, Eisa, Grant.



Leicester predicted XI: Iversen; Amartey, Evans, Faes, Thomas; Soumare, Ndidi; Albrighton, Perez, Barnes; Vardy.

MK Dons v Leicester odds

MK Dons v Leicester prediction

The only thing in MK Dons' favour is their improved match fitness compared to Leicester.

However, the Foxes should have far too much quality for the League One side and they can secure a comfortable win.

Our prediction: MK Dons 0-2 Leicester (11/2 at bet365)

