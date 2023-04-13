The Teessiders are fourth in the table and seemingly gearing up for the end-of-season lottery after recent back-to-back defeats hampered their automatic hopes.

Middlesbrough welcome Norwich to the Riverside Stadium for a crunch clash in the chase for a place in the Championship play-offs.

Michael Carrick's side arrested their losing streak with a 2-2 draw at Bristol City on Easter Monday but are now winless in their last three.

Norwich's play-off push suffered a blow on Monday after being held to a stalemate by Rotherham at Carrow Road, which leaves them two places and one point outside of the top six.

The Canaries have won one of their last six league games and will be eager to get revenge for last November's 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture when Matt Crooks grabbed the winner at the death.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Middlesbrough v Norwich on TV and online.

When is Middlesbrough v Norwich?

Middlesbrough v Norwich will take place on Friday 14th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Middlesbrough v Norwich kick-off time

Middlesbrough v Norwich will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Middlesbrough v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Middlesbrough v Norwich online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Middlesbrough v Norwich on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Middlesbrough v Norwich odds

