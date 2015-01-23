"I am absolutely delighted to be joining ITV and to be given this great opportunity," said Pougatch in a statement. "I'm looking forward to working with ITV's talented pool of commentators and pundits on some of the very best football there is."

ITV's director of sport, Niall Sloane, added, "Mark is a highly-respected sports journalist and an outstanding broadcaster. We're delighted to welcome Mark to the ITV Sport team."

Pougatch has already fronted coverage of the IPL and African Cup of Nations for ITV and will continue his work for 5 Live and PLTV in addition to his new role.

It is not yet clear why Chiles – who has presented ITV's football content since 2010 – is departing the channel.

The news of his exit comes less than a month after the broadcaster decided not to renew the contracts of pundit Andy Townsend and presenter Matt Smith.