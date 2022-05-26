Mansfield are hoping to return to the third tier after two decades away and for the first time since they won promotion back to the EFL nearly 10 years ago.

The League Two Play-Off final takes centre stage on Saturday afternoon as Mansfield Town and Port Vale meet at Wembley with promotion to League One on the line.

Nigel Clough's side beat Northampton Town in both legs to secure their place at Wembley, which should leave them high in confidence ahead of the weekend.

Port Vale, meanwhile, will feel that their stay in League Two has gone on long enough in what is now the sixth season since they dropped down from the third tier.

They overturned a 2-1 deficit to force a penalty shoot-out victory in their two-legged semi-final against free-scoring Swindon Town.

Promotion to League One is now just 90 minutes away for one of the two while the other will have to come to terms with another season in the fourth tier.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Mansfield v Port Vale on TV and online.

When is Mansfield v Port Vale?

Mansfield v Port Vale will take place on Saturday 28th May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Mansfield v Port Vale will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Mansfield v Port Vale on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 3:30pm and Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream Mansfield v Port Vale online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Mansfield v Port Vale team news

Mansfield predicted XI: Bishop; Hewitt, Hawkins, Perch, McLaughlin; O'Toole, Longstaff, Quinn; Atkins, Oates, Bowery

Port Vale predicted XI: Stone; Gibbons, Smith, Hall; Worrall, Pett, Garrity, Charsley, Benning; Wilson, Harratt

Mansfield v Port Vale Forest odds

bet365 odds: Mansfield (17/10) Draw (2/1) Port Vale (9/5)*

Our prediction: Mansfield v Port Vale

Mansfield always had the advantage going into their Play-Off semi-final against Northampton after the Cobblers saw automatic promotion ripped away from them in dramatic circumstances on the final day but it's hard to decide who has more momentum heading into the final.

Port Vale are unbeaten against the Stags this season – winning their home fixture and drawing at Field Mill – while their penalty shoot-out victory may have left the squad feeling as if this is their year.

They need to harness that if they're to get past a well-coached Mansfield outfit but whatever happens, it looks as though we're in for a tight game.

Our prediction: Mansfield 2-1 Port Vale (10/1 at bet365)

