Manchester United thrashed on Twitter after losing to MK Dons
The jokes keep coming for the Manchester club and their new manager Louis van Gaal
Published: Wednesday, 27 August 2014 at 9:41 am
Manchester United endured a pasting both on the pitch and online last night during their 4-0 loss to League One side MK Dons.
Advertisement
There were the old classics...
While others had a funny sense of déjà vu:
Record signing Angel Di Maria realised what he'd got himself into:
United's fall made other clubs feel just a little bit better about themselves:
More like this
Even players were getting in on the act:
These guys were even offering their services.
Might turn up at United tomorrow for trials
— Emmanuel Y Frimpong. (@IAMFRIMPONG26) August 26, 2014
And when Man Utd fans woke up... yes, it was still bad:
Advertisement
Might want to avoid reading the back pages this morning.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement