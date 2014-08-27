While others had a funny sense of déjà vu:

Record signing Angel Di Maria realised what he'd got himself into:

United's fall made other clubs feel just a little bit better about themselves:

More like this

Even players were getting in on the act:

These guys were even offering their services.

Might turn up at United tomorrow for trials — Emmanuel Y Frimpong. (@IAMFRIMPONG26) August 26, 2014

And when Man Utd fans woke up... yes, it was still bad:

Advertisement

Might want to avoid reading the back pages this morning.