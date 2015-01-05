Impressed, Jose?

Last night's 1-0 victory was one special way to start 2015. "The win feels similar to the early days at Everton," Moyes said after the game. "How was I ever going to get a result against the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Man United at that time?

"We've talked about Barcelona at my past clubs, at Everton and at Manchester United. I've watched them with admiration and we used to wonder how to possibly get a result against them."

Even former Barcelona striker Gary Lineker was impressed. Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher meanwhile had one eye on the darts, but couldn't help praising the former Everton and Man Utd manager.

English football fans couldn't quite believe that the man who left in disgrace after a year at United could have found his feet so quickly in Spain.

So while Louis van Gaal was toiling away in Somerset, Moyes was finally getting the respect he deserved.

Alright, David Moyes. It's all very well beating Barcelona but they're not exactly Yeovil #mufc — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 4, 2015

Imagine saying few months back Falcao/Di Maria would play vs Yeovil in the FA Cup and David Moyes would beat Barcelona. Football. — ️ (@TheTeamForMe) January 4, 2015

Congratulations David. Everyone's completely behind you.