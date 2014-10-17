Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League preview
Preview, team and coverage details for Saturday's match featuring Premier League champions Man City live on BT Sport
Premier League football: Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur, 12pm BT Sport 1 (kick-off 12.45pm)
Five points behind league leaders Chelsea, Manchester City pick up after the international break knowing they must keep up the pressure on their London title rivals.
Tottenham Hotspur cannot do much worse than the 6-0 thrashing they suffered away last season, but if any fixture this weekend is going to produce goals, it’s this one. The last six Premier League meetings of these two sides have seen 30 goals scored. City have scored 22 of them.
City striker Edin Dzeko has been a particular thorn in the north Londoners’ side, scoring six goals in his past seven Premier League matches.
Tottenham have been slowly improving under their new manager Mauricio Pochettino, as evidenced by their committed 1-0 win against Southampton at the beginning of October.
City’s assembled stars have had to return from all corners of the globe following the international break: Yaya Toure only returned from the Ivory Coast squad on Friday, meaning retired England midfielder Frank Lampard could be given a start.