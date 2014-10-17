City striker Edin Dzeko has been a particular thorn in the north Londoners’ side, scoring six goals in his past seven Premier League matches.

Tottenham have been slowly improving under their new manager Mauricio Pochettino, as evidenced by their committed 1-0 win against Southampton at the beginning of October.

Advertisement

City’s assembled stars have had to return from all corners of the globe following the international break: Yaya Toure only returned from the Ivory Coast squad on Friday, meaning retired England midfielder Frank Lampard could be given a start.