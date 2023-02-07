On Monday 6th February, the Premier League alleged in a statement that City broke rules regarding the "provision... in the utmost good faith, of accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position, in particular with respect to its revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs".

Manchester City are the hot topic in the Premier League right now after they were charged with more than 100 breaches of Premier League rules regarding financial conduct between 2009 to 2018.

Two other broad categories of charges revolve around "requiring a member club to include full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts with its manager" and "requiring a member club to comply with UEFA's regulations, including UEFA's Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations".

City have since said that they are "surprised" by the charges and stated that a "body of irrefutable evidence" supports the club's position.

Speculation has naturally turned to 'what happens next?' guessing games and RadioTimes.com is here to bring you a round-up of what could happen to Manchester City in the wake of the Premier League charges.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What are Manchester City charged with?

In December 2018, leaked documents emerged on German website Der Spiegel with a variety of allegations of misconduct levelled at Manchester City, leading to the Premier League opening up an investigation.

Among the allegations, City chiefs were accused of hiding the true source of the club's income. It was alleged that City's Abu Dhabi-based owners funnelled money into the club via inflated sponsorship deals using companies with close ties.

More like this

Premier League rules are designed to prevent owners from injecting limitless amounts of cash directly into their clubs.

A further raft of Premier League charges claim City breached rules around being required "to cooperate with, and assist, the Premier League in its investigations, including by providing documents and information to the Premier League in the utmost good faith" between the start of the investigation in 2018 and now.

There were also allegations that suggested former manager Roberto Mancini was paid, in part, via Sheikh Mansour's Abu Dhabi football club, Al Jazira, thus inflating his remuneration without the additional figure appearing in City's expenditure.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Mancini's reps for comment. He has previously declined to comment when asked about the issue.

City have stated that they were not made aware of the statement until the Premier League made it public.

The club responded with their own statement: "Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with.

"The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.

"As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."

What could happen to Manchester City next?

All bets are off. This is uncharted territory for the Premier League. If City are found guilty and lose their case, the first and most obvious consequence would be the departure of manager Pep Guardiola.

In May 2022, the Spanish boss said: “When [Man City] are accused of something I ask them, ‘Tell me about that.’

"They explain and I believe them. I said to them, ‘If you lie to me, the day after I am not here. I will be out and I will not be your friend anymore.'"

In terms of punishments that could be dished out, the short answer is that we simply don't know. However, the long answer suggests a punishment would consist of more than a slap on the wrists.

Numerous Football League clubs have been handed points deductions over various issues relating to finance in the past.

Automatic nine-point deductions are applied to teams who breach profitability and sustainability rules, while 12-point deductions are applied to teams who enter administration. Luton hold the current record for the largest points deduction with a 30-point hit in 2008/09 after breaches of league rules.

Expulsion from the Premier League may sound like a nuclear option, but one that is likely to be on the table, at the very least.

There have also been calls to retrospectively strip Manchester City of all titles and trophies between 2009 and 2018, if they are found guilty of wrongdoing. During that period, they won three Premier League titles, two FA Cup trophies and three League Cup trophies.

How long will it take?

Buckle up, the journey is only just beginning. It took the Premier League over four years to reach this point, and both sides will be hurriedly gearing up for battle.

An independent commission will hear both sides confidentially, so this case is likely to dip in and out of the news cycle sporadically in the months to come.

It is highly unlikely that any decision will be reached by the end of this current season. We're talking in the range of double-digit months before any final decisions are made by the commission.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.