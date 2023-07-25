Ten Hag, however, will likely field a side of academy prospects mixed in with a couple of fringe players, with United facing Real Madrid in the early hours of Thursday morning in Texas.

United will keep most of their star players for the Real Madrid clash but either way, it's another step up in opposition for League Two's Wrexham.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham were hammered 5-0 by Chelsea in their first outing in America, before Phil Parkinson's men beat LA Galaxy 4-0 last weekend. Wrexham will be hoping for a solid pre-season to set them up for promotion to League One this campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Wrexham on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Wrexham?

Man Utd v Wrexham will take place on Wednesday 26th July 2023.

Man Utd v Wrexham kick-off time

Man Utd v Wrexham will kick off at 3:30am.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Wrexham on?

Man Utd v Wrexham will be on United's official TV channel MUTV, as well as their official app.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Man Utd and Wrexham official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Man Utd v Wrexham online

Likewise, the clubs' official TV channels are the only live streaming platforms in the UK that will show the game.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

