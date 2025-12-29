Manchester United are under immense pressure to ensure they don't become the first team to fall prey to Wolves when the sides meet at Old Trafford this week.

The Red Devils are struggling with injury problems and Africa Cup of Nations departures, but Ruben Amorim will know this encounter is win-or-bust for him in the eyes of many.

Wolves are virtually relegated by the start of the fresh year. If Rob Edwards is to inspire the ultimate great escape, the long trek must start now.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Wolves?

Man Utd v Wolves will take place on Thursday 30th December 2025.

Man Utd v Wolves kick-off time

Man Utd v Wolves will kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man Utd v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man Utd v Wolves on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Man Utd v Wolves odds

bet365 odds: Man Utd (1/3) Draw (4/1) Wolves (15/2)*

*Odds subject to change.

