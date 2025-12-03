The Africa Cup of Nations has found a home on UK TV after signing an exclusive deal with Channel 4.

All 52 matches during the tournament will be shown across platforms provided by the free-to-air broadcaster.

Mohamed Salah, Bryan Mbuemo and Omar Marmoush are among the sparkling Premier League players ready to light up the tournament, which will be hosted by Morocco.

The tournament was originally due to be staged in Guinea but they were stripped of the honour following inadequate preparations.

Ivory Coast enter the competition as reigning champions after Sebastien Haller netted a dramatic winner in a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in the final of the 2023 edition, held in 2024.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details of Africa Cup of Nations 2025 coverage across free-to-air TV this winter.

Africa Cup of Nations 2025 on TV and live stream

Every match at the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 will be broadcast across Channel 4 platforms, meaning fans have even more live football on TV to enjoy over the festive season.

The majority of matches will be shown on 4Seven, though matches played simultaneously could feature on E4, with showpiece matches to be shown on Channel 4.

Of course, every moment will also be available to watch via Channel 4 Streaming and the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel via a range of devices including laptops, smart TVs, tablets and smartphones.

Africa Cup of Nations 2025 TV schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Group Stage

Sunday 21st December 2025

Morocco v Comoros (7:00pm) E4 / Channel 4 Streaming

Monday 22nd December 2025

Mali v Zambia (2:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Egypt v Zimbabwe (5:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

South Africa v Angola (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Tuesday 23rd December 2025

Nigeria v Tanzania (12:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Tunisia v Uganda (2:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Senegal v Botswana (5:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

DR Congo v Benin (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Wednesday 24th December 2025

Algeria v Sudan (12:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Burkina Faso v Equatorial Guinea (2:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Ivory Coast v Mozambique (5:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Cameroon v Gabon (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Friday 26th December 2025

Morocco v Mali (12:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Zambia v Comoros (2:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Egypt v South Africa (5:00pm) Channel 4 / Channel 4 Streaming

Angola v Zimbabwe (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Saturday 27th December 2025

Nigeria v Tunisia (12:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Uganda v Tanzania (2:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Senegal v DR Congo (5:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Benin v Botswana (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Sunday 28th December 2025

Algeria v Burkina Faso (12:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Equatorial Guinea v Sudan (2:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Ivory Coast v Cameroon (5:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Gabon v Mozambique (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Monday 29th December 2025

Comoros v Mali (5:30pm) Channel 4 Sport YouTube

Zambia v Morocco (5:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Angola v Egypt (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Zimbabwe v South Africa (7:30pm) Channel 4 Sport YouTube

Tuesday 30th December 2025

Tanzania v Tunisia (5:00pm) Channel 4 Sport YouTube

Uganda v Nigeria (5:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Benin v Senegal (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Botswana v DR Congo (7:30pm) Channel 4 Sport YouTube

Wednesday 31st December 2025

Equatorial Guinea v Algeria (5:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Sudan v Burkina Faso (5:00pm) Channel 4 Sport YouTube

Gabon v Ivory Coast (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Mozambique v Cameroon (7:30pm) Channel 4 Sport YouTube

Last 16

3rd January 2026

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

4th January 2026

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

5th January 2026

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

6th January 2026

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Quarter-finals

9th January 2026

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

10th January 2026

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Semi-finals

14th January 2026

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Third-place play-off

17th January 2026

TBC v TBC

Final

18th January 2026

TBC v TBC

