The Red Devils looked certain to be punching their ticket for next season's Champions League but successive defeats at Brighton and West Ham has seen their advantage over fifth-placed Liverpool dramatically reduced to one point, although they have a game in hand.

Manchester United will bid to bounce back to form and firm up their place in the top four when they welcome Wolves to Old Trafford this weekend.

A failure to find the back of the net has plagued Erik ten Hag's side in the last two games and the Dutch boss will look to Marcus Rashford to rediscover his scoring touch.

Wolves are safe from the drama at the other end of the table after last weekend's 1-0 win over Aston Villa guaranteed their place in next season's Premier League.

Julen Lopetegui has done a sterling job since taking charge at Molineux last November, but his side's form on the road has been poor and they are winless in their last six games away from home.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Wolves on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Man Utd v Wolves?

Man Utd v Wolves will take place on Saturday 13th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Wolves kick-off time

Man Utd v Wolves will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Wolves on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Man Utd v Wolves online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man Utd v Wolves on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Wolves v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (4/11) Draw (4/1) Wolves (13/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.