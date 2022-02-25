After a frustrating start to the month, victories over Brighton and Leeds United have helped Ralf Rangnick's side strengthen their position in the race for the top four.

Manchester United will be hoping to finish February in style when they welcome Watford to Old Trafford as part of this weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

Meanwhile, Anthony Elanga's late goal against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in midweek means spirits are high at the club ahead of Saturday's game.

The same cannot be said for the Hornets, however, who slumped to a 4-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening and are just a point above the bottom of the table.

Watford put four past Man Utd in the reverse fixture, which ultimately cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job, but that seems a long time ago now.

When is Man Utd v Watford?

Man Utd v Watford will take place on Saturday 26th February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Watford will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including West Ham v Wolves on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Watford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Man Utd v Watford online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Man Utd v Watford team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Watford predicted XI: Foster; Femenía, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara; Sissoko, Kayembe, Cleverley; Sarr, Dennis, Hernández

Man Utd v Watford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (3/10) Draw (9/2) Watford (17/2)*

Our prediction: Man Utd v Watford

The embarrassing defeat back in November should be enough motivation for Rangnick's team when they host Watford on Saturday.

They struggled against Atletico in midweek but they will likely enjoy much more freedom to express themselves against the Hornets.

Watford will be keen to prove that their win against Aston Villa last weekend wasn't a one-off but spirits are high at Old Trafford and a third Premier League win on the bounce looks within grasp.

Our prediction: Man Utd 3-1 Watford (12/1 at Bet365)

