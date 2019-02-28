United enter the weekend in fifth, just a point behind Arsenal and two points ahead of Chelsea who recorded a key win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

They face a Southampton side who are fresh from a comfortable 2-0 victory over Fulham.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl knows he is under pressure to pick up more important wins as his side hover over the drop-zone in 17th.

The Saints face a tough task of negotiating a way past in-form United with fans of both teams sure to be desperate to watch the action unfold.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Southampton game on TV and online.

What time is the Man Utd v Southampton game?

Man Utd v Southampton will kick off at 3pm on Saturday 2nd March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man Utd v Southampton

Unfortunately this game is not available to watch on TV or online in the UK.

This is due to Premier League restrictions with regards to airing live coverage of games on Saturday afternoons.

How to watch Man Utd v Southampton in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

United have vastly improved at sweeping aside teams the league table suggests they should beat.

There has been no complacency about Solskjaer's men since he took over and despite Champions League fixtures next week, they won't let the ball drop on Saturday.

Prediction: Man Utd 2-0 Southampton

