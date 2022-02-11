What channel is Man Utd v Southampton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

It was a familiar story for them in midweek as they failed to capitalise on numerous goalscoring opportunities and were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley.

Manchester United are back at Old Trafford on Saturday as they face Southampton as part of the Premier League TV schedule .

With the race for the top four intensifying as the end of the 2021/22 campaign draws ever nearer, Ralf Rangnick will know his side cannot afford any more slip-ups.

The German faces one of his coaching disciples in Ralph Hasenhuttl, whose Southampton side will arrive high in confidence on the back of their 3-2 win against Tottenham on Wednesday.

That result has helped the Saints climb to 10th in the Premier League table and they'll feel that this is an opportunity for revenge after suffering a 9-0 defeat on their last trip to Old Trafford.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man United v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Southampton?

Man United v Southampton will take place on Saturday 12th February 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Southampton will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place over the weekend including Tottenham v Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Southampton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am

How to live stream Man Utd v Southampton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Southampton team news

Man United predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Southampton predicted XI: Forster; Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Romeu; Armstrong, Elyounoussi; Broja, Adams

Man Utd v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man United (3/5) Draw (3/1) Southampton (9/2)*

Our prediction: Man Utd v Southampton

In this fixture a year ago, Ole Gunnar Solskjær's United put nine past Southampton at Old Trafford but this game should be much more competitive.

The Red Devils' failure to kill off games has cost them dearly over the past week or so and as we saw against Tottenham in midweek, failing to do so against the Saints is a recipe for disaster.

It's likely to come down to how clinical United are in front of goal with Cristiano Ronaldo likely back in the team and looking to silence some of his recent critics.

Our prediction: Man Utd 3-1 Southampton (12/1 at bet365)

