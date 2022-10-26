Erik ten Hag's men will be in high spirits after snatching a point at Chelsea on Saturday night. Casemiro's header in the 94th minute cancelled out Jorginho's penalty.

Manchester United host Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday needing just a point to book their place in the Europa League knockout stages. The Red Devils are three points behind Group E leaders Real Sociedad and six points ahead of Sheriff.

The draw extended United's unbeaten run to six games in all competitions under Ten Hag.

It remains to be seen whether Cristiano Ronaldo will appear for United after being ordered to train alone. Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute in their 2-0 win against Tottenham and the Portuguese star left Old Trafford before the final whistle.

Moldovan side Sheriff are top of the National Division, although they were handed their first league defeat of the season on Sunday.

They must win at Old Trafford to have any hope of reaching the knockout stages, so expect Sheriff to be throwing bodies forward to put pressure on United.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol?

Man Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol will take place on Thursday 27th October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Europa League TV schedule this week including PSV v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.



Sheriff Tiraspol predicted XI: Celeadnic; Kiki, Radeljic, Kpozo; Guedes, Badolo, Salifu, Heron; Akanbi, Vizeu, Atiemwen.



Man Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol

United have had some brilliant wins at Old Trafford this season, with the Red Devils convincingly beating Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal.

Sheriff need to attack on Thursday with the Moldovan outfit desperate for all three points. That should leave space for United's front line to exploit in a routine victory.

Our prediction: Man Utd 3-0 Sheriff Tiraspol (9/2 at bet365)

