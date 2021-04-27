What channel is Man Utd v Roma Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to end his wretched record in semi-finals when Manchester United take on Roma this week.

The Norwegian has overseen four losses at this stage of competitions during his managerial tenure at Old Trafford, including in last season’s Europa League.

The Red Devils have eliminated Real Sociedad, AC Milan and Granada in the previous rounds of Europa League fixtures, and will be confident of overcoming an inconsistent Roma outfit.

The Italian side currently sits seventh in the Serie A table and has won just once in the last seven league matches.

As for United, having all but secured a Champions League place for next season, the team will be fully focused on lifting the first piece of silverware in four years.

When is Man Utd v Roma on TV?

Man Utd v Roma will take place on Thursday 29th April 2021.

Check out our Europa League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Roma will kick off at 8pm.

There are two Europa League games taking place this week including Villarreal v Arsenal, which kicks off at 8pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Roma on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man Utd v Roma online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Roma team news

Man Utd: Anthony Martial and Phil Jones are the only absentees for Solskjaer ahead of the first leg.

Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani didn’t start in the weekend draw with Leeds but are expected to be selected from the off against Roma, with Mason Greenwood and Daniel James the most likely to make way for the experienced pair.

Roma: Gianluca Mancini is suspended, while Antonio Mirante, Pedro, Riccardo Calafiori and Nicolo Zaniolo are missing through injury.

Chris Smalling returned to the side at the weekend and could feature against his former club, as could Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who scored for United in the 2017 Europa League final.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Roma

United are heavy favourites ahead of the first leg, and rightly so after a solid campaign both domestically and in Europe.

The Red Devils have saved some of their best performances this season for continental clashes and have already disposed of stronger sides in the Europa League.

Having conceded just once from six outings in the competition this season and with the firepower of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, United could make light work of an out-of-form Roma side.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-0 Roma (13/2 at bet365)

