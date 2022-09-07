The Red Devils have won four Premier League games in a row, including victories over Liverpool and Arsenal, with new signing Antony making a big impact against the latter.

Manchester United have shaken off their terrible start to the new season and glimmers of light are breaking through as they prepare to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

Erik ten Hag will be delighted to see his former Ajax winger begin to justify his hefty £86million price tag already and will expect more in the weeks to come.

United will see the Europa League as another big chance to add silverware to their cabinet this season. They won't lift the Premier League trophy this year, meaning this is the next greatest achievement they can reach.

Real Sociedad sit ninth in La Liga and will be determined to upset the odds on their trip to Old Trafford.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Real Sociedad on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Real Sociedad?

Man Utd v Real Sociedad will take place on Thursday 8th September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Real Sociedad will kick off at 8pm.

There is plenty of Europa League on TV this week, including Man Utd v Real Sociedad.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Real Sociedad on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man Utd v Real Sociedad online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Real Sociedad team news

Man Utd predicted XI: Dubravka; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo

Real Sociedad predicted XI: Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Munoz; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Silva; Sadiq, Sorloth

Man Utd v Real Sociedad odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v Real Sociedad

United are getting there. They're far from perfect, but a fuse has been lit and the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford are beginning to ignite. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to form a crucial part of United's Europa League XIs this term, a role he should embrace and cherish as grinding out another European trophy would go a long way towards cementing his legacy with the club.

Our prediction: Man Utd 1-0 Real Sociedad (13/2 at bet365)

