Norwich City are rock bottom of the Premier League table and seven points adrift of safety despite picking up a massive win against Burnley on Saturday.

Last weekend's defeat at the hands of struggling Everton was perhaps the lowest point of the Ralf Rangnick tenure and his side welcome another relegation-threatened team to Old Trafford this weekend.

The Canaries are running out of time to avoid another relegation to the Championship but a win at Man Utd could be just what they need to help them turn things around.

Rumours continue to circle about Erik Ten Hag taking charge of the Red Devils while the job of the new manager looks tougher and tougher with each passing week.

It's now more than a month since Man Utd's last win and another defeat to bottom-of-the-league Norwich would be surely their most embarrassing yet.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Norwich on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Norwich?

Man Utd v Norwich will take place on Saturday 16th April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Norwich will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Brighton.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Norwich on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Man Utd v Norwich online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Man Utd v Norwich team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles; Fernandes, Fred, Pogba; Rashford, Ronaldo, Sancho

Norwich predicted XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Man Utd v Norwich odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v Norwich

Things went from bad to worse for Man Utd last weekend and it now feels as if they're limping toward the end of the season.

Norwich will be keen to take advantage of that but back in front of the Old Trafford crowd, you feel we can expect a response from the Red Devils.

It might not be pretty – and it rarely has been this season – but Rangnick's side should end their winless run against the Canaries.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Norwich (10/1 at bet365)

