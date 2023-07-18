Mason Mount made his first appearance for United following his move from Chelsea - and the England international will likely feature again in the Lyon clash.

United secured Champions League football after finishing third in the Premier League last campaign, and they'll be hoping to challenge for the title this season.

Lyon missed out on European football after finishing seventh in Ligue 1, and they're playing their second pre-season game after beating De Treffers last week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Lyon on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Lyon?

Man Utd v Lyon will take place on Wednesday 19th July 2023.

Man Utd v Lyon kick-off time

Man Utd v Lyon will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Lyon on?

Man Utd v Lyon will be on United's official TV channel MUTV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Man Utd and Lyon official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Man Utd v Lyon online

Likewise, the clubs' official TV channels are the only live streaming platforms in the UK that will show the game.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

