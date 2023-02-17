The Premier League game against the Foxes will be Erik ten Hag's side's fifth in 19 days and they still have two more – the second leg of their Europa League knock-out tie and the Carabao Cup final – to play before the end of the month.

Manchester United's hectic February schedule continues on Sunday as they host Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Injuries and suspensions have made things even harder for the Red Devils, particularly in midfield where the absences of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have been a major issue, so it's hardly ideal timing to have to take on a rejuvenated Leicester side.

Watch Man Utd v Leicester on Sky Sports

The Foxes followed up their 4-2 win over Aston Villa with a 4-1 victory against Tottenham last weekend and will fancy their chances of ending Man Utd's long unbeaten run at Old Trafford.

Real Sociedad and Brighton are the only teams to win at the Theatre of Dreams since Erik ten Hag took charge in the summer – a record the Dutchman will be desperate to maintain.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Man Utd v Leicester.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Man Utd v Leicester?

Man Utd v Leicester will kick off at 2pm on Sunday 19th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Leicester team news

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Sabitzer, Fred; Fernandes, Weghorst, Garnacho; Rashford

Leicester predicted line-up: Ward; Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen; Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall; Tete, Maddison, Barnes

Man Utd v Leicester prediction

The absences of Casemiro and Eriksen should offer Leicester real hope. Man Utd have struggled for control with Fred and Marcel Sabitzer in midfield, and ten Hag may be forced to opt for that partnership again, which should allow the visitors space to create.

We've seen in recent games that Leicester are capable of taking their chances, something Leeds didn't do enough of last week, so the Red Devils can't afford to be as loose as they were against the Whites.

More like this

It doesn't suit the hosts to let the game turn into an end-to-end shoot-out as the visitors will be much fresher and have won two of those on the bounce but it remains to be seen whether the Dutch coach has the players to provide the control he'll want.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-2 Leicester (14/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man Utd v Leicester odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man Utd (4/7) Draw (10/3) Leicester (9/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.