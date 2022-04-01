Bar a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, the Foxes had rediscovered their form ahead of the international break and should arrive at Old Trafford fairly high in confidence.

Rumours continue to swirl about the identity of the next Manchester United boss but Ralf Rangnick will remain in the dugout until at least the end of the season and his next test comes against Leicester City as part of the weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

Man Utd, meanwhile, will hope that the break can help them find some more consistency as we head into the final weeks of the 2021/22 season.

They've now slipped to 6th in the table and given the recent form of Arsenal and Tottenham, anything but a win could see the Red Devils lose yet more ground in the race for the top four.

Leicester waved goodbye to their Champions League hopes a while ago but with games against Man Utd and Spurs still to play, they could yet have a say in who clinches that much-revered fourth spot.

When is Man Utd v Leicester?

Man Utd v Leicester will take place on Saturday 2nd April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Leicester will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including West Ham v Everton on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man Utd v Leicester team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Söyüncü; Justin, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Castagne; Maddison, Iheanacho, Barnes

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Man Utd v Leicester odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v Leicester

Leicester are still limited by a host of injury issues but we may well see Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana back in the starting XI at Old Trafford as the former returned to action for Northern Ireland during the international break and the latter played 78 minutes against Rennes in the Europa Conference League.

That should shore up the Foxes' backline and they arrive in the North West on Saturday afternoon knowing all the pressure is on the hosts.

Man Utd will need to string a run of wins together if they're to reel in the two sides above them in the race for fourth and with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes returning from international duty high in confidence, they may take a step in the right direction against Leicester.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Leicester (8/1 at Bet365)

