Erik ten Hag will be keen to use the summer to build on a positive first year at Man Utd – having won the Carabao Cup and secured Champions League qualification – both on the training pitch and in the transfer market.

The picture looks a little different for the Elland Road outfit, who were relegated and are now preparing for life back in the Championship under new manager Daniel Farke.

The German coach will be expected to challenge for promotion this term but hasn't been at the club long and takes a fairly youthful squad to Oslo with him so we can't read too much into Wednesday's game.

Seven more Man Utd pre-season fixtures will follow before the Premier League gets under way on the second weekend of August, including four games on their US tour, while Leeds' schedule is a little more stripped back with just friendlies against Monaco and Hearts to come before their Championship opener at the start of next month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Leeds?

Man Utd v Leeds will take place on Wednesday 12th July 2023.

Man Utd v Leeds kick-off time

Man Utd v Leeds will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Leeds on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game on MUTV from 3pm.

The whole of Man Utd's pre-season schedule will be broadcast on MUTV, which can be accessed via Sky TV (Sky channel 418) and Virgin Media (Virgin channel 526).

MUTV requires a monthly subscription, the cost of which will vary based on your TV provider.

How to live stream Man Utd v Leeds online

You can also live stream the match on MUTV, via ManUtd.com and the Manchester United App, using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets. The online subscription costs £7.99 a month or £29.99 for the year.

Alternatively, full coverage of the game will also be available online on LUTV. A one-time £7.99 match pass will be required as the usual subscription does not cover pre-season matches.

