Andre Onana made his debut in that game and displayed the range of passing that prompted the United boss to bring him to Old Trafford as David De Gea's replacement between the sticks.

Rising star Kobbie Mainoo has caught the eye in midfield this summer but is unlikely to feature against Dortmund after suffering an ankle injury in the Madrid defeat.

The meeting with United represents the first major pre-season test for Dortmund after a string of low-key friendlies as they build towards the start of the Bundesliga campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Dortmund on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Dortmund?

Man Utd v Dortmund will take place on Monday 1st August 2023.

Man Utd v Dortmund kick-off time

Man Utd v Dortmund will kick off at 2am.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Dortmund on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game on MUTV, which can be accessed via Sky TV (Sky channel 418) and Virgin Media (Virgin channel 526), from 9pm.

MUTV requires a monthly subscription, the cost of which will vary based on your TV provider.

How to live stream Man Utd v Dortmund online

Supporters can also live stream the match on MUTV, via ManUtd.com and the Manchester United App, using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets. The online subscription costs £7.99 a month or £29.99 for the year.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Man Utd and Dortmund official YouTube channels.

