Despite the absences of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, the Red Devils looked back to their best - but that will matter for nothing if they cannot follow it up when it really matters in Saturday's Premier League tie.

The bad news for Palace is that, while Erik ten Hag's team will be stronger, the away side are likely to name a similar line-up as Hodgson has warned injuries leave his hands tied ahead of the weekend.

A chance to get revenge so soon is a rare thing in football, but you have to question whether the Eagles are in the right shape to make the most of theirs on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Crystal Palace?

Man Utd v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 30th September 2023.

Man Utd v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Man Utd v Crystal Palace will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man Utd v Crystal Palace live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man Utd v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Man Utd v Crystal Palace in the USA

You can watch Man Utd v Crystal Palace live on FuboTV at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Man Utd v Crystal Palace odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (4/7) Draw (16/5) Crystal Palace (9/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

