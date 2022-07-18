The Red Devils took on A-League side Melbourne Victory on Friday and four days later, they're set for an all-Premier League tie against Crystal Palace.

Manchester United face a familiar foe in the second of two games at the MCG in their 2022 pre-season tour down under.

Erik ten Hag’s squad will wrap up the Australia leg of their pre-season schedule in Perth on Saturday against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa but first they’ve got the Eagles in their sights – led by another foe of old in Patrick Vieira.

Palace ensured that Ralf Rangnick’s time at Old Trafford ended in the worst possible style as they beat a dismal Man Utd side 1-0 on the final day of last season.

But the south London club will be without many of their heavy hitters after leaving a host of first teamers back at home.

As we are told routinely in the summer months, results are not important in pre-season but a victory and impressive performance against Tuesday’s opponents could be considered a somewhat meaningful marker of the progress made since ten Hag’s appointment.

The Dutchman is unlikely to ascribe to that way of thinking but there will be plenty of players in his squad determined to right a few wrongs and prove themselves to their new coach.

That should make for an enthralling contest in front of another packed-out crowd at the MCG.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Crystal Palace?

Man Utd v Crystal Palace will take place on Tuesday 19th July 2022 at the MCG in Melbourne, Australia.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Crystal Palace will kick off at 11:10am.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Crystal Palace on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game on MUTV from 10am.

The whole of Man Utd's pre-season schedule will be broadcast on MUTV, which can be accessed via Sky TV (Sky channel 418) and Virgin Media (Virgin channel 526).

How to live stream Man Utd v Crystal Palace online

You can also live stream the match on MUTV, via ManUtd.com and the Manchester United App, using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

