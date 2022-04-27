The two sides have played out some famous contests at the Theatre of Dreams but there is little on the line this time around – with Man Utd's top four hopes likely dead after Saturday's defeat to Arsenal and the Blues tightening their grip on third with a win over West Ham United on Sunday.

There is a strangely anti-climactic feel ahead of Manchester United's clash with Chelsea at Old Trafford, which is the next game on the Premier League TV schedule .

Ralf Rangnick's side were unfortunate to come away with nothing against the Gunners but nor can they honestly say they did enough to win the game.

That result means they're six points back from fourth-placed Arsenal, who have played one fewer game than the Red Devils.

Chelsea's cushion over the Gunners remains five points and a game in hand on the back of the 1-0 win against the Hammers – with the drama coming late at Stamford Bridge as Christian Pulisic bagged a stoppage-time winner just minutes after Jorginho's penalty miss.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Chelsea?

Man Utd v Chelsea will take place on Thursday 28th April 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Chelsea will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including West Ham v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man Utd v Chelsea team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Telles; McTominay, Matic; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; James, Silva, Rudiger; Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount; Havertz, Werner

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Man Utd v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v Chelsea

Chelsea were hardly at their best against a weakened West Ham side on Sunday but you'd still fancy Thomas Tuchel's men to get the job done against a Man Utd team that are staggering toward the end of the season.

The Red Devils can take some heart from the improvement they showed at Arsenal but with Antonio Rudiger and Reece James potentially back, the visitors will be the more confident of the two sides.

Chelsea have kept things fairly tight against top six opposition this season and even if Cristiano Ronaldo is able to get on the scoresheet, a Blues win looks the most likely result.

Our prediction: Man Utd 1-2 Chelsea (9/1 at bet365)

