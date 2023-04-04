The Red Devils lost 2-0 at Newcastle on Sunday as the Toon leapfrogged United and moved into third. The loss leaves Ten Hag's side winless in their last three (lost two, drawn one) and in fifth place. They're level on points with Newcastle and Tottenham but they boast two games in hand on Spurs.

Manchester United are hoping to get their top four push back on track on Wednesday night as Erik ten Hag's men host Brentford at Old Trafford.

United have already won the Carabao Cup this season and they're also in the Europa League and FA Cup quarter-finals, however they will still be desperate to finish in the top four.

Brentford is a tricky fixture for United, however, with the Bees currently seventh in the Premier League and in with a genuine shout of finishing in the top six.

Thomas Frank's men, who have lost just five times all season, come into this on the back of their 3-3 draw at top-six rivals Brighton on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Brentford?

Man Utd v Brentford will take place on Wednesday 5th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Brentford kick-off time

Man Utd v Brentford will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Brentford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man Utd v Brentford live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man Utd v Brentford on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Man Utd v Brentford odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man Utd (13/20) Draw (3/1) Brentford (4/1)*

