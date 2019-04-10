United lost the opening leg 2-0 but their injury-ravaged side rallied to win 3-1 in the French capital and seal their place against Barcelona via away goals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have lost three out of four games in all competitions since then, including a pair of 2-1 defeats to Wolves in the FA Cup and Premier League.

United are locked in a fiery battle for a Champions League place but will be determined to make the most of their quarter-final berth this time around.

Lionel Messi will be fit and ready to play on Wednesday night alongside former Liverpool star Luis Suarez who will be the pantomime villain once again in Manchester.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Barcelona game on TV and online.

What time is the Man Utd v Barcelona game?

Man Utd v Barcelona will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 10th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man Utd v Barcelona

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

United, on their knees and crippled by injuries, refused to lose in Paris, but appear to have emptied the tank in doing so.

They’ve lacked verve since that memorable night and Solskjaer will be hoping the occasion jolts his squad back into action.

Regardless of which United takes to the field, everyone knows how Barcelona will set up how Barcelona set up, and everyone knows United are right up against it from the first whistle.

Prediction: Man Utd 0-2 Barcelona

