The Red Devils are already without Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, which meant left-back Luke Shaw had to partner Victor Lindelof at the heart of the backline and they could renew their partnership against Aston Villa if Maguire fails to recover.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has a fresh injury crisis in defence after Harry Maguire missed Thursday's draw at Tottenham due to a knock.

Despite throwing away a two-goal lead in the second half at Spurs, United head into this weekend's clash in pole position to secure a place in next season's Champions League, although their visitors are threatening to gatecrash the party.

Aston Villa are bidding to take their unbeaten run to 11 games as they step up their hunt for European football next season.

Leon Bailey, Matty Cash, Philippe Coutinho and Boubakar Kamara look set to miss out once again, otherwise manager Unai Emery has no fresh injury concerns from Tuesday's 1-0 win over Fulham.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Man Utd v Aston Villa.

When is Man Utd v Aston Villa?

Man Utd v Aston Villa will kick off at 2pm on Sunday 30th April 2023.

Man Utd v Aston Villa team news

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Aston Villa predicted line-up: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; McGinn, Dendoncker, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia; Watkins

Man Utd v Aston Villa prediction

Aston Villa have had an extra 48 hours to prepare for this game and that could prove decisive in a meeting of two evenly-matched teams.

The hosts had kept three Premier League clean sheets in a row before travelling to Tottenham, while the visitors are an even tougher nut to crack, having conceded just three goals in their last 10 games.

Despite the last two matches between United and Villa boasting a total of 10 goals, this one is more likely to be low scoring.

Ollie Watkins has failed to score in his last two but has otherwise been in lethal form since the World Cup break and is fancied to be the key.

Our prediction: Man Utd 0-1 Aston Villa (16/1 at bet365)

Man Utd v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man Utd (8/11) Draw (29/10) Aston Villa (18/5)*

