This may not be a derby but games between these two great clubs have given us so many memorable moments over the years – from Giggs' FA Cup semi-final goal in 1999, to the Gunners winning the title in Manchester, the Battle of Old Trafford, Pizza-gate, the 8-2 thrashing, and many more.

Manchester United and Arsenal renew their rivalry at Old Trafford as part of Sunday's Premier League TV schedule .

Recent editions haven't seen the two clubs competing for Premier League titles but there has still been some high drama and judging by how the 2022/23 campaign has started, Sunday's meeting should be no different.

A few weeks ago, Arsenal fans would have been licking their lips at the chance to get one over a Man Utd side in disarray but there has been clear improvement since and the 2-1 victory against Liverpool that kick-started it should serve as a warning of just how dangerous this team can be under Erik ten Hag.

Even so, it's the visitors that look in better shape – combining some irresistible forward play with a defensive stability that we've not come to associate with the Gunners in recent years.

They're yet to play another top six club this season, though, and will be desperate to use Sunday to prove they're the real deal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Arsenal?

Man Utd v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 4th September 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend including Everton v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man Utd v Arsenal team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Elanga, Fernades, Sancho; Rashford

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Man Utd v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (6/4) Draw (5/2) Arsenal (13/8)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Arsenal

Ten Hag's first Arsenal clash is set up to be an intriguing one and a useful test of where both these sides are.

Right now, Man Utd look like a team better suited to playing against other big sides and that may work in their favour for Arsenal's visit.

The Gunners have enjoyed a strong start to the season but there is no denying their fixture list has not yet seen them significantly tested.

Our prediction: Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal (13/2 at bet365)

