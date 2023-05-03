Pep Guardiola's men, who have won their last eight Premier League games, are in second place, however, they're just two points behind Arsenal as well as boasting two games in hand.

Manchester City can return to the top of the Premier League on Wednesday night with a win against West Ham at the Etihad.

City play twice before Arsenal's trip to Newcastle on Sunday afternoon, meaning Guardiola's side could be four points clear of the Gunners by Saturday evening.

City are on course to complete a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble this season. Two wins against West Ham on Wednesday and Leeds on Saturday would put them well ahead in the title race.

West Ham, meanwhile, look set to just avoid relegation, however, they still need to pick up more points in the Premier League. They're just four points above the bottom three after losing their last two games, with David Moyes' side having one eye on their Europa Conference semi-final against AZ Alkmaar instead of the league.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Man City v West Ham?

Man City v West Ham will take place on Wednesday 3rd May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v West Ham kick-off time

Man City v West Ham will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Man City v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man City v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Man City v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Man City v West Ham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (2/11) Draw (13/2) West Ham (12/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

