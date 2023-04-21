The Dutch defender limped off during the second half of Wednesday's Champions League draw with Bayern Munich due to a hamstring problem, although he is Pep Guardiola's only major injury concern for the Wembley showdown.

Nathan Ake looks set to miss out on Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final clash with Sheffield United.

Phil Foden was back on the bench for the mid-week match in Munich after a short spell on the sidelines following appendix surgery, and he is pushing for a place in the XI.

Sheffield United head to Wembley without influential midfield loanees Tommy Doyle and James McAtee, who are ineligible to face their parent club.

Wes Foderingham is available between the sticks after serving a two-game suspension, while Jack O'Connell, Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies are long-term absentees.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Man City v Sheffield United.

When is Man City v Sheffield United?

Man City v Sheffield United will kick off at 4:45pm on Saturday 22nd April 2023.

Man City v Sheffield United team news

Man City predicted line-up: Ortega; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Laporte; Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish.

Sheffield United predicted line-up: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Lowe; Ndiaye, McBurnie.

Man City v Sheffield United prediction

Sheffield United are enjoying a brilliant campaign under Paul Heckingbottom, but Manchester City look a step too far for the Blades' FA Cup dream.

The reigning Premier League champions are in brilliant form and have been firing in the goals for fun of late.

Pep Guardiola will likely have one eye on next Wednesday's crunch Premier League title clash with Arsenal, but he has a squad stacked full of quality in every position.

Expect City to bang in a few goals early doors – probably via Erling Haaland – to kill off the tie before a raft of substitutions.

Our prediction: Man City 4-0 Sheffield United (17/2 at bet365)

