Sergio Aguero opened the scoring for City before former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb fired home two penalties for the hosts.

Nicolas Otamendi was sent off in the second half but former Schalke ace Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling scored late goals to secure a vital win.

If City score the first goal at the Etihad tonight, Schalke will need to find the net three times to keep their hopes of progression alive.

More like this

However, Domenico Tedesco’s side sit 14th in the Bundesliga this season following a disappointing domestic campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Schalke game on TV and online.

What time is the Man City v Schalke game?

Man City v Schalke will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 12th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man City v Schalke

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

City may have broken Schalke’s spirits in the first leg.

Schalke were excellent in front of their home crowd but still couldn’t keep City at bay.

They’ll put another big shift in tonight but it won’t be enough to lay a glove on City.

Prediction: Man City 2-0 Schalke

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.