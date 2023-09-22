Erling Haaland has seven goals to his name already, but Julián Álvarez and Jérémy Doku have shown in recent games that the towering striker is far from Pep Guardiola's only weapon.

Nottingham Forest will have bad memories from their last trip to the Etihad, where they lost 6-0 last August, but the 2-2 draw played out between the two sides at The City Ground in February will give them faith that they can compete.

Steve Cooper's side have enjoyed a strong start to the season and sit eighth with seven points from five games - but this will, without doubt, be their toughest test yet.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Man City v Nottingham Forest?

Man City v Nottingham Forest will take place on Saturday 23rd September 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Man City v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Nottingham Forest on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Man City v Nottingham Forest online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man City v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Man City v Nottingham Forest odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (1/7) Draw (15/2) Nottingham Forest (14/1)*

