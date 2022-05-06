Man City looked to have set up an all-English Champions League final against Liverpool in Paris but two late goals from Rodrygo saw Real Madrid take the game to extra-time before a Karim Benzema penalty ensured it was the Spaniards that progressed.

After their Champions League heartbreak, Manchester City will need to pick themselves up off the floor and ensure they're fully focused as they face Newcastle United as part of Sunday's Premier League TV schedule .

It's vital they don't let that disappointment impact their Premier League form as Liverpool are just one point behind them and we're nearing the conclusion of the title race.

Newcastle were unable to do Man City a favour by taking points off Jurgen Klopp's team last weekend but they may feel more confident of getting a result at the Etihad after the events in midweek.

The North East club are battling for a top-half finish, which would illustrate the progress made since Eddie Howe took charge.

When is Man City v Newcastle?

Man City v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 8th May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Newcastle will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Tottenham.

What TV channel is Man City v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man City v Newcastle team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Silva

Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Guimaraes, Shelvey, Willock; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Man City v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (1/6) Draw (6/1) Newcastle (16/1)*

Our prediction: Man City v Newcastle

You get the feeling this is going to go one of two ways. Either the impact of Wednesday evening's defeat will cost Man City points and potentially the Premier League title or they're going to blow Newcastle away.

We're leaning towards the latter and a victory that will mean Pep Guardiola's side definitely finish the weekend at the top of the table.

The Magpies have been much improved under Howe but they may just be the victim of Man City's determination to ensure this trophy doesn't slip away.

Our prediction: Man City 4-0 Newcastle (9/1 at bet365)

