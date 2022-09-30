It will be the Dutchman's first Manchester derby since taking the helm in the summer and his first chance to test his team against the very best that English football has to offer.

Wins over Liverpool and Arsenal showed the progress Man Utd have made under Erik ten Hag but undoubtedly their toughest test of the season comes on Sunday as they face Man City at the Etihad as part of the weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

Ten Hag's friendship with and links to Pep Guardiola are well documented but the pair will have to put those aside when the whistle blows on Saturday – with both sets of fans keen to see passion from the dugout.

The Red Devils have won four of their last six games at the Etihad and come into Sunday's contest on a four-game winning run but the form of Erling Haaland is frightening and Man City are favourites for the title for a reason.

While the 2021/22 champions have looked vulnerable at times, they remain unbeaten all season and have failed to win in just two of their nine games in all competitions.

Due to the postponements ahead of it, this international break has felt like a particularly long one but the Premier League returns in style this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Man City v Man Utd?

Man City v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 2nd October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Man Utd will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend including Arsenal v Tottenham.

What TV channel is Man City v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event at 1pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man City v Man Utd team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Silva, Haaland, Foden

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Man City v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: Man City v Man Utd

Man Utd have done damage on the break in their two matches against big six opposition this term but ten Hag may be without the pace of Marcus Rashford and has suggested in the past that controlling possession is necessary to beat a team with Haaland leading the line.

Doing so against a Guardiola side is no mean feat, however, and you wonder whether that may be an overambitious strategy for a game this early into the Dutchman's reign.

There is still a fragility in this Man Utd team that can be exposed with early goals, particularly as they've not played since 15th September, but Sunday's Manchester derby may be closer than the two fixtures between the rivals last season.

It won't mean much and it's not bragging rights but Red Devils fans may be forced to settle with 'showing signs of progress' at the Etihad.

Our prediction: Man City 3-1 Man Utd (10/1 at bet365)

