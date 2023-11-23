League leaders Man City were held by Chelsea in a crazy 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge in the final game before the international break, but remain heavy favourites for the title - despite seeing their lead cut to just a point.

As for Liverpool, their summer transfer business and new-look midfield means they look set to challenge right at the top of the table after last season's disappointment.

They're unbeaten in their last five league games, including a 3-0 win over Brentford last time out.

If the big games in the opening months of the season are anything to go by, Saturday's clash at the Etihad could be a Premier League classic.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Man City v Liverpool?

Man City v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 25th November 2023.

Man City v Liverpool kick-off time

Man City v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man City v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Man City v Liverpool in the USA

You can watch Man City v Liverpool live on Peacock at 7:30am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

