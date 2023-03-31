Pep Guardiola's men were expected to cruise to another title this season, especially following the signing of Erling Haaland, however former City coach Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side have other ideas.

Premier League action returns after the international break, and it gets under way on Saturday afternoon with Manchester City hosting Liverpool.

City trail Arsenal by eight points, however, they do have a game in hand, as well as Guardiola's side hosting the Gunners in April. They come into the Liverpool clash in fine form having won their last two games 7-0 and 6-0 in the Champions League and the FA Cup respectively.

Liverpool were expected to be fighting for the title this season, however it hasn't gone to plan for the Reds, who find themselves in sixth place and seven points off the top four.

Jurgen Klopp's men looked like they'd turned a corner recently when winning four out of five Premier League games – including their 7-0 demolition of Manchester United – but that was followed up by a defeat at Bournemouth and their Champions League exit against Real Madrid.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Man City v Liverpool?

Man City v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 1st April 2023.

Man City v Liverpool kick-off time

Man City v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man City v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man City v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Man City v Liverpool prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Man City v Liverpool predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

