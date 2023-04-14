The former Aston Villa and Norwich City manager is the man charged with leading Leicester City to safety after being appointed as Brendan Rodgers's replacement until the end of the season.

It would be hard to dream up a tougher first game in charge for an interim boss than a trip to the Etihad to face a Manchester City side trying to hunt down title rivals Arsenal but that is the fate facing Dean Smith this weekend.

If Saturday's 1-0 defeat to relegation rivals Bournemouth shows Smith anything, it is the size of the task facing him at the King Power Stadium. The good news is that Leicester are only two points adrift of safety with eight games to play, the bad is that the first of those is against a Man City team in ridiculous form.

Pep Guardiola's side have won nine games on the bounce and scored 24 goals in their last five, including thumping Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The 2021/22 Premier League champions may feel their destiny is back in their own hands after Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Liverpool. They're six points back from the Gunners but have played one game fewer and still have to face them at the Etihad.

When is Man City v Leicester?

Man City v Leicester will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023.

Man City v Leicester kick-off time

Man City v Leicester will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Man City v Leicester on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

