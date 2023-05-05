Pep Guardiola's men moved back above Arsenal in the week after their 3-0 win against West Ham and City can go four points clear of the Gunners with a victory against Leeds.

Manchester City can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday as they host Sam Allardyce's Leeds at the Etihad.

City, who have won 14 of their last 15 games in all competitions, are eyeing a Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble, with Guardiola's side looking unstoppable at the moment.

While the table and form suggests City will dominate against 17th-placed Leeds, the Premier League champions will have to overcome a potential new manager bounce with Allardyce now in charge at Elland Road.

Premier League survival specialist Allardyce was brought in this week to replace Javi Gracia after Leeds had won one of their last seven games. Allardyce has four Premier League matches to keep Leeds up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Man City v Leeds?

Man City v Leeds will take place on Saturday 6th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Leeds kick-off time

Man City v Leeds will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Man City v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2pm.

There is usually a blackout at 3pm for games in England, however, with the King's coronation taking place on Saturday, an agreement was reached to show Man City v Leeds.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Man City v Leeds on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Man City v Leeds odds

Man City (1/6) Draw (15/2) Leeds (14/1)*

Man City v Leeds prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Man City v Leeds predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

