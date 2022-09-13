The Norwegian behemoth scored 86 goals in just 89 games across all competitions for the German giants and became a beloved fan favourite at the Westfalenstadion.

Manchester City megastar Erling Haaland faces the club that built him as Dortmund arrive in the North West for a Champions League showdown at the Etihad.

Haaland is sure to receive a warm reception from the visiting fans, and the cameras are likely to trace his every move on the night given his recent goalscoring form.

Any doubts over Haaland's ability to settle into the Premier League were short-lived, to say the least. He has netted 10 goals in just six league games so far and has defenders quivering on sight.

Dortmund will know all about his strengths and will hope to remember his weaknesses – should they exist – as their defenders face a tough night trying to contain the man they once stood behind.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Dortmund on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Man City v Dortmund?

Man City v Dortmund will take place on Wednesday 14th September 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Dortmund will kick off at 8pm.

There is plenty of Champions League on TV this week, including Bayern Munich v Barcelona.

What TV channel is Man City v Dortmund on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man City v Dortmund online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man City v Dortmund team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Gomez; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish.

Dortmund predicted XI: Meyer; Meunier, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Ozcan, Bellingham; Brandt, Reus, Reyna; Modeste.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Man City v Dortmund odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man City (2/11) Draw (13/2) Dortmund (12/1)*

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Man City v Dortmund

Haaland's goals shouldn't mask the fact that City haven't had this season all their own way. City have only lost one of their competitive matches so far this season, and that was the Community Shield, while they have already recorded a 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest and 4-0 away rout of Sevilla.

That said, they were forced to come from 3-1 down against Newcastle to draw and 2-0 down to Crystal Palace to win 4-2. City aren't the finished article in a transitional season, but Haaland's goals will keep them propped up for now.

Our prediction: Man City 3-1 Dortmund (9/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.