City face Danish giants Copenhagen in a tasty clash at the Etihad Stadium with Pep Guardiola's men purring into top form thanks to one colossal talisman.

Manchester City will hope to make it a perfect three wins from three games against their Group G opponents in the Champions League this evening.

Erling Haaland has stolen all the headlines in 2022/23 so far with the behemoth Norwegian striker aiming to break all kinds of goalscoring records this term.

He has bagged 14 Premier League goals in just eight games and is threatening to position himself as the greatest player in world football right now, if he isn't already there.

Copenhagen's first duty will be to contain Haaland, but face a tricky task against a City side that looks unstoppable right now.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Copenhagen on TV and online.

When is Man City v Copenhagen?

Man City v Copenhagen will take place on Wednesday 5th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Copenhagen will kick off at 8pm.

There is plenty of Champions League on TV this week, including Chelsea v AC Milan.

What TV channel is Man City v Copenhagen on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man City v Copenhagen online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Copenhagen team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Gomez; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Copenhagen predicted XI: Ryan; Diks, Vavro, Khocholava, Kristiansen; Claesson, Falk, Zeca, Stramenic, Daramy; Cornelius

Man City v Copenhagen odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man City (1/20) Draw (12/1) Copenhagen (33/1)*

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Our prediction: Man City v Copenhagen

City have not been without blemish this term, but recent results show that they're approaching top gear. They have won their last four in all competitions with 15 goals to their name, against Sevilla, Dortmund, Wolves and Manchester United. Expect another confident victory here.

Our prediction: Man City 3-0 Copenhagen (11/2 at bet365)

