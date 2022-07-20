The Premier League champions have a less congested schedule than most clubs ahead of the start of the new campaign – with just two friendlies pencilled in during their trip to the US before they head back to the UK to take on Liverpool in the Community Shield at the end of the month.

Manchester City kick their pre-season schedule off at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday evening (or the early hours of Thursday morning if you're watching from the UK) as they look to ramp up their preparations for 2022/23.

It has been a busy summer off the field for Man City and all four of their new arrivals – Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland, Stefan Ortega Moreno, and Kalvin Phillips – have been training with Pep Guardiola's squad since pre-season got underway earlier this month.

That means we could see all of them in a sky blue shirt for the first time on Thursday as the Etihad outfit take on Club America in Houston.

The Mexican club are three games into the Liga MX season so should have an advantage when it comes to match fitness.

But there is an awful lot of quality in the Man City side, including a number of new arrivals that will be looking to give a good first impression.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Club America on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Man City v Club America?

Man City v Club America will take place on Thursday 21st July 2022 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Club America will kick off at 1:30am.

There's plenty of pre-season action coming up this month. Check out our full Man City guide for all the details about the club's upcoming fixtures.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Man City v Club America on?

Fans will be able to tune into Man City's first pre-season game using City+, which is available via Apple TV, Roku, Amazon and Fire TV Stick as well as on LG Smart TVs and devices running Android TV.

Supporters will need to sign up to City+ on a £2.99 monthly rolling contract for premium content, including pre-season fixtures.

How to live stream Man City v Club America online

City+ can also be accessed via the website and app using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.