Pep Guardiola's side will be hoping to win a third title on the bounce in 2022/23, with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool once again likely to be their main competition though Antonio Conte's Tottenham have made some ominous moves in the transfer market.

Manchester City have had a frightening summer – adding Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips to the squad that won the Premier League on a dramatic final day last season.

The Etihad outfit will be determined to go deep in the Champions League as well in the upcoming campaign, as they search for that elusive first European Cup triumph.

Watch the Premier League return live on Sky Sports and BT Sport

Their preparations for 2022/23 really get going this month in the form of their pre-season fixtures, which includes a short tour of the United States.

Supporters will no doubt be desperate to get a first glimpse of the summer signings in light blue but for Guardiola, it will be all about ensuring they're perfectly prepared for their curtain-raiser against West Ham United on Sunday 7th August.

Man City pre-season fixtures: Dates and times

All UK time. Live coverage on City+. More details below.

Thursday 21st July

Manchester City v Club América (1:30am) – NRG Stadium

Sunday 24th July

Manchester City v Bayern Munich (12am) – Lambeau Field, Green Bay

How to watch Man City pre-season on TV

Fans will be able to watch both games on Man City's pre-season trip to the United States via City+.

Supporters will need to sign up to City+ on a £2.99 monthly rolling contract but the coverage can then be accessed via the website, app, and on TV.

