Arsenal's defeat to Brighton last weekend means Man City are now just one win away from being crowned champions and with a game in hand over the Gunners it does feel like a matter of "when" and not "if".

Manchester City can clinch their third Premier League title on the bounce and a fifth in six seasons under Pep Guardiola with a win against Chelsea at the Etihad on Sunday.

They're still on for the treble as well after they put four past Real Madrid in Wednesday evening's Champions League semi-final second leg to book their place in the final against Inter.

Chelsea's season has felt like it was petering out for some time but with Mauricio Pochettino seemingly set to take charge, the players may just have some added motivation at the Etihad.

They'll want to show their prospective new boss, who will surely be watching, what they can do and a strong performance against the Premier League's best is the ideal way to do just that.

When is Man City v Chelsea?

Man City v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 21st May 2023.

Man City v Chelsea kick-off time

Man City v Chelsea will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 3:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Man City v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

