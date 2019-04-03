Pep Guardiola is expected to rotate his line-up given that City are still fighting in three competitions.

City have already lifted the Carabao Cup and will be gunning for an unprecedented quadruple with the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies still up for grabs.

In very different circumstances, Cardiff are scrapping for every point in the danger zone.

More like this

Huddersfield and Fulham have already been relegated and Neil Warnock’s side are five points adrift of safety.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Cardiff game on TV and online.

What time is the Man City v Cardiff game?

Man City v Cardiff will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 3rd April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man City v Cardiff

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 7:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Cardiff will head into the game with a chip on their shoulder after falling foul of a controversial refereeing decision during their clash with Chelsea.

Warnock’s men can be proud of their efforts this season, regardless of their fate, and will dig deep for another gutsy display tonight.

Unfortunately for them, Man City have won 12 games consecutively in all competitions.

They need another victory tonight, and to put it bluntly, they will get one.

Prediction: Man City 3-0 Cardiff

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.