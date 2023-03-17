The legendary former Man City captain has had a remarkable impact since taking charge of the Clarets last summer. He has rebuilt their squad after last season's relegation, changed from a direct style of play to an expansive passing game, and helped them open up a 13 - point gap at the top of the Championship – meaning they're within touching distance of a return to the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany returns to the Etihad for the first time as a coach on Saturday as his high-flying Burnley side take on Manchester City in the first of four FA Cup quarter-finals on TV this weekend.

Kompany and his side will be fully focused on the FA Cup this weekend, however, as they're just one win away from a date at Wembley.

Given Arsenal's healthy Premier League lead and their Champions League struggles over the years, this competition may end up being the Citizens' last chance at a trophy in 2022/23 so Pep Guardiola will be determined to ensure his side don't slip up.

Kompany has been tipped as a potential successor to Guardiola at the Etihad and Saturday evening's game, which will see him face his former boss for the first time, could well be an early audition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Burnley on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Man City v Burnley?

Man City v Burnley will take place on Saturday 18th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Burnley kick-off time

Man City v Burnley will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Man City v Burnley on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 5:25pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Man City v Burnley online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man City v Burnley on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man City v Burnley odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man City (1/5) Draw (5/1) Burnley (16/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.