The Premier League champions have been accused of breaching financial fair play rules on around 100 occasions over a nine-year period, although Pep Guardiola will no doubt have his team focused on sealing all three points to sustain their Premier League title hopes.

Manchester City will hope to put their off-the-pitch troubles to one side when they welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium.

City failed to gain ground on league leaders Arsenal after suffering a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham last Sunday, but it was their sub-par performance in north London that sparked concern as Erling Haaland failed to have a single shot.

Last season's fixture was a Premier League classic as City came from two-goals behind thanks to Ilkay Gundogan's late brace and Rodri's strike to secure the title on the final day of the season.

Aston Villa have been one of the form teams since Unai Emery replaced Steven Gerrard as manager, although the Villans will need to improve at the back after conceding four times in last weekend's home loss to Leicester.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Man City v Aston Villa?

Man City v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 12th February 2023.

Man City v Aston Villa kick-off time

Man City v Aston Villa will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man City v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (1/4) Draw (11/2) Aston Villa (11/1)*

Man City v Aston Villa prediction

Manchester City have the quality to bounce back to winning ways and Erling Haaland will be desperate to get his name on the scoresheet.

Aston Villa have been one of the best teams in the Premier League since Unai Emery's arrival but have not won at the Etihad Stadium since 2007 and are unlikely to change that on Sunday.

Our prediction: Man City 3-1 Aston Villa (11/1 at bet365)

