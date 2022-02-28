Kenilworth Road is one of the most unique stadiums in English football, with the fans almost on top of the players, and the atmosphere is likely to be electric under the lights on Wednesday night.

After narrowly getting past League One Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round, Championship outfit Luton Town are Chelsea's opponents in the next set of FA Cup fixtures on TV .

The Hatters have become a really tough side to play against under Nathan Jones, so if the Blues were expecting an easy passage to the sixth round they've got another thing coming.

Chelsea reached the final of the FA Cup in Thomas Tuchel's first season at the helm but were beaten by Leicester City at Wembley last May.

A win against Luton would move them one step closer to burying the demons of that defeat.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luton v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Luton v Chelsea?

Luton v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 2nd March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Luton v Chelsea will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are numerous FA Cup fifth round games taking place this week, including Liverpool v Norwich.

What TV channel is Luton v Chelsea on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Luton v Chelsea online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Luton v Chelsea team news

Luton predicted XI: Steer; Naismith, Burke, Lockyer; Bree, Campbell, Mpanzu, Berry, Bell; Cornick, Adebayo.

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa; Chalobah, Rudiger, Sarr; James, Jorginho, Saul, Hudson-Odoi; Ziyech, Werner; Lukaku.

Luton v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: Luton v Chelsea

Having eased past lower league opposition in the previous two rounds of the FA Cup, Luton supporters will have been delighted to be drawn against a big name like Chelsea at home.

Jones' side are not one to shy away from a fight and they're going to have to show exactly that if they're to have any chance of progressing against the Blues.

The Hatters may just surprise Chelsea early on but Tuchel's side should be able to turn things around.

Our prediction: Luton 1-3 Chelsea (11/1 at bet365).

